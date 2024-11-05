Advertisement
HINDUS IN CANADA

‘Hindu Lives Don’t Matter...’: BJP Slams Congress Over Silence On Canada Temple Incident

BJP spokesperson called out Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra for ‘overlooking’ the atrocities against Hindus in both Bangladesh and Canada.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Congress party for maintaining silence on recent violence against Hindus at Canada’s Brampton Temple. The saffron party’s spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called out Leader of opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra for ‘overlooking’ the atrocities against Hindus in both Bangladesh and Canada while they strongly speak up over matters of Gaza. 

BJP spokesperson Bhandari expressed disappointment over the Indian Opposition's response to attacks on Hindus abroad. Speaking to ANI, he stated, "It is painful that when all parties have to be united on the issue of national interest, Priyanka Vadra who posts 10 tweets on Gaza, Rahul Gandhi who speaks for minorities in the country go silent when Hindus are attacked in Bangladesh or Canada."  

He added that this behavior demonstrates that "for Indian Opposition, for Congress party Hindu lives don't matter."

Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on Monday evening to protest the ongoing attacks on Hindu temples in Canada. This demonstration followed a recent attack on a temple by Khalistani extremists.  

Earlier on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and called on the Canadian government to ensure justice and maintain the rule of law.  

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X.

