Sukanta Majumdar, president of the state BJP, compared Mithun Chakraborty to a 'Nuclear Bomb' this time. He hinted at using Mithun as a weapon against the Trinamool. Mithun set foot in Kolkata on Monday. Sukanta also visited the state BJP headquarters in the evening. There Mithun had a meeting with Sukanta. After the meeting Mithun said that, he will work as an ordinary worker of the BJP. Mithun, however, did not reveal what responsibility he was being given. However, Sukanta indicated that he would be used against the Trinamool in the coming days.

Sukanta confronted the media on Monday before he left after a meeting with Mithun. When asked what role Mithun is going to play in the state BJP, he said, "Mithunda is a heavyweight campaigner, whom we call a star campaigner in English. In the normal way, the weapon will be used in a specific place. Nuclear bombs are not always used in war! Earlier, small hand grenades were used. When a nuclear bomb is needed, we will charge."

In the meantime, there is a strong buzz about Mithun Chakraborty. According to souces, BJP plans to activate BJP's organisation in Bengal by making Mithun Chakraborty a MP in Rajya Sabha. Mithun is all set to replace Rupa Ganguly in Rajya Sabha! Recently, the term of the Rajya Sabha posts of Roopa Ganguly and Swapan Dasgupta came to an end. The presidential election is ahead. Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in that election. The Centre wants to fill the BJP's vacancy in the Rajya Sabha before the election of the Vice President.

But Trinamool MP Saugata Roy is reluctant to give importance to Mithun. He said, "Mithun has no effect. As he lost his influence in Bollywood and took shelter in Ooty, opened a hotel, he should do that. Hotel chalaiye Dada! Nahi toh woh bhi Doob jayega." Sougata added, "Those who do not have the ability to stand up and fight, those who change the party after taking everything from one party, what will they change in Bengal? The people of Bengal don't like all this."