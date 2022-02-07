HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: HP Board to release term 1 results today on hpbose.org, details here

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 will be releasing on Monday (February 7, 2022), according to the local media reports.

Once released, students who appeared in HP Board class 10, 12 Exams will be able to check their scores for Semester 1 on the official website of the board- hpbose.org.

This year Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Examinations were conducted like CISCE and CBSE exams, i.e, in a semester format.

HPBOSE class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams link on the home page

Step 3. New page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on submit.

Step 4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result and HPBOSE 12th Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future references

Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 Sem 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

