हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HP Board 2022

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: HP Board to release term 1 results today on hpbose.org, details here

Students who appeared in HP Board class 10, 12 Exams will be able to check their scores for Semester 1 on the official website of the board- hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: HP Board to release term 1 results today on hpbose.org, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 will be releasing on Monday (February 7, 2022), according to the local media reports. 

Once released, students who appeared in HP Board class 10, 12 Exams will be able to check their scores for Semester 1 on the official website of the board- hpbose.org.

This year Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Examinations were conducted like CISCE and CBSE exams, i.e, in a semester format. 

HPBOSE class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams link on the home page

Step 3. New page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on submit.

Step 4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result and HPBOSE 12th Result will be displayed on your screen 

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future references

Direct Link to check HPBOSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result (To be available soon)

Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 Sem 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HP Board 2022HPboseHP Board 10th Result 2022HPBOSE HP Board resultHPBOSE class 10 resultHPBOSE class 12 resultClass 10 resultsClass 12 results
Next
Story

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Board to announce Class 10, 12 result date soon, check important details here

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Schools from 9th to 12th reopen