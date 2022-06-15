This time there is a change in the rules of re-evaluation of higher secondary result. Not only two, this time the candidates can ask for re-evaluation in all the subjects. In 2022, about 82,000 students failed in high secondary. After the results came out, protests broke out in different areas across the state. In this situation, the Higher Secondary Education Board has informed that there is nothing wrong in the evaluation of the failures.

HS Results 2022: What's the decision?

Now all the candidates can do scrutiny and review in all the subjects. The number of subjects is not specified as before.

HS Results 2022: why such a decision?

Was this decision taken because of the movement in many places? However, according to HS board sources, such a decision has been taken in the interest of the students and transparency. Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the Higher Secondary Education Council, said, "The pass rate was so much. Unsuccesful students were around 11.56 percent. Close to 80,000. Although this time the result is relatively good. There are 272 people in the top. If you take the test, someone will fail. There's nothing we can do about it. There was no test last year. Everyone was passed. There will be pass-fail system in the examination system. If there is a complaint, I am opening the post publication scrutiny, review. I'll look at it. If you're in a position to pass, you'll definitely do it.

HS Results 2022: Starting Date of Scrutiny And Reviews

Candidates can apply for review and scrutiny from June 20. Applications will be accepted until July 5. You have to apply through online only. The Higher Secondary Board has said that there will be no reviews and scrutinies offline.

HS Results 2022: A Special Warning

The applicants cannot do review-scrutiny and RTI at the same time, it said. Doing so can increase complexity. The board said it could be too late to get the results. One can apply for photocopy of answer sheets during RTI.