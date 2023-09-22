Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Released From House Arrest

Jammu and Kashmir administration has released Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest four years after he was confined to his home in 2019. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the top separatist leader in Kashmir. As per official sources, Mirwayiz Umar will lead Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid Nowhatta in old Srinagar today after a gap of four years.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019, when the Government of India revoked Article 370 and 35A and the state was bifurcated and downgraded to two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Sources said that the LG administration has decided on Mirwayiz Umer Farooq's release after due consultation with different law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, a few days ago, two more top religious leaders of South Kashmir -Moulana Mushtaq Veeri and Moulana Dawoodi - were released around two years after their detention in the Public Safety Act. A picture of Mushtaq Veeri being felicitated by BJP leaders and J&K Muslim Wakf Board Chairman Darakhsha Indrabi went viral on social media, on which former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omer Abdullah criticized the BJP government and accused them of double-faced opportunist politics.