Hybrid Lashkar terrorist nabbed after grenade attack kills 2 migrant labourers in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers were killed in a grenade attack in the Harmen area of South Kashmir`s Shopian district on Tuesday. A Hybrid Lashkar terrorist responsible for the Killing of two migrant labourers in Shopian has been Apprehended within hours after the attack. Identified as Imran Ganie resident of Harmain Shopian, had lobbed a grenade at labourers at their rented accommodation. Police ADGP Vijay Kumar said that during interrogation he confessed to hurling a grenade on the labourers, killing two among them identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar both residents of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, terrorists shot dead two migrant labourers dead at night in the Hermain area of Shopian in South Kashmir. They were immediately evacuated to the District hospital Shopian for medico legal formalities,

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandits' Killing: Massive protests in valley, Hurriyat Conference's board removed

Two days back, a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Chowdry Gund village of Shopian.