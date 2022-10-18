NewsIndia
MIGRANT LABOURER SHOT DEAD

Hybrid Lashkar terrorist nabbed after grenade attack kills 2 migrant labourers in J&K's Shopian

The hybrid Lashkar terrorist identifed as Imran Ganie responsible for the killing of two migrant labourers from UP in Shopian has been apprehended within hours of attack

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:04 AM IST|Source:
  • 2 migrant labourers from UP were killed in a grenade attack in Shopian
  • A Hybrid Lashkar terrorist has been nabbed for the killings
  • He has been identified as Imran Ganie, a resident of Harmain, Shopian

Trending Photos

Hybrid Lashkar terrorist nabbed after grenade attack kills 2 migrant labourers in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers were killed in a grenade attack in the Harmen area of South Kashmir`s Shopian district on Tuesday. A Hybrid Lashkar terrorist responsible for the Killing of two migrant labourers in Shopian has been Apprehended within hours after the attack. Identified as Imran Ganie resident of Harmain Shopian, had lobbed a grenade at labourers at their rented accommodation. Police ADGP Vijay Kumar said that during interrogation he confessed to hurling a grenade on the labourers, killing two among them identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar both residents of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, terrorists shot dead two migrant labourers dead at night in the Hermain area of Shopian in South Kashmir. They were immediately evacuated to the District hospital Shopian for medico legal formalities,

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandits' Killing: Massive protests in valley, Hurriyat Conference's board removed

Two days back, a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Chowdry Gund village of Shopian.

