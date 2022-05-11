Hybrid terrorist, associate nabbed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A hybrid terrorist and his associate were arrested on Wednesday (May 11) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Informing about the arrest, SSP Pulwama said, "Acting on specific information, Pulwama police along with 50 RR, 2 Para & 183 BN CRPF arrested a hybrid terrorist identified as Waqar Bashir Bhat and his associate identified as Shahid Ishaq Pandit both residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.”

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine along with ammunition were recovered from his possession, the J&K police added.

SSP Pulwama said it was revealed in the preliminary questioning that the duo was in direct contact with LeT Pakistani handler Ali Sajid and were tasked to carry out terror attacks and target outside labourers in the district.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. The police said they expect more arrests in the case.

It is pertaining to mention here that the security force has managed to arrest 39 terrorists, mostly hybrid militants, and 173 terrorist associates since January 2022.

