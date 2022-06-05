New Delhi: Another minor was arrested on Sunday (June 5) in connection with the gang-rape of a teenage girl at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Earlier, the Hyderabad police had arrested three more accused in the gang-rape of the 17-year-old girl. "In continuation of arrest of three accused earlier one CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today i.e., on 05-06-2022 and his apprehension was effected in the above case and he is being produced before the Hon'ble Juvenile Court for their safe custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said, as per PTI.

Out of the five accused that have been identified by the survivor, one adult and three juveniles have been nabbed so far. The DCP said efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused. The police have arrested 18-year-old Saduddin Malik and three minors in the gang-rape case. The second major accused Umair Khan (18) is still at large, IANS reported.

As per the Hyderabad police, the horrific crime took place on May 28 when the teenage girl was returning from a pub. She was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), the police had disclosed on June 3. One of the teenage boys accused is alleged to be a son of a prominent leader.

Earlier, DCP Davis had clarified that the name of an AIMIM MLA's son as alleged by the Telangana BJP has not figured in the survivor’s statement as of now. "The investigation will continue and if the victim gives any further details as and when she is in a position to do so, we will investigate accordingly. We will not spare anyone however high and mighty they are,'' the DCP said on June 3.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday asked for a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Hon'ble Governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," a press communication from Soundararajan's press secretary read.

(With agency inputs)