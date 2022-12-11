'I am here to win hearts', says Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu after being named new Himachal Pradesh CM

New Delhi: After being named the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh by Congress' central observers, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday (December 10, 2022) said that he is here to "win the hearts" and to fulfil all the poll promises made by his party. Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee, was announced as the Congress legislature party leader after the meeting of MLAs on Saturday evening in Shimla following days of intense lobbying by aspirants including Pratibha Singh, the state unit chief and wife of late party stalwart Virbhadra Singh.

"I am from a humble background and started my political career from the grassroots at the age of 17... I am here to win the hearts and fulfil all the poll promises made by the Congress," Sukhu told reporters.

"I express my gratitude to Sonia Gandhi ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji for giving me this responsibility and thank the people of the state for their support," he added.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu receives a warm welcome from his supporters in Shimla



He will take oath tomorrow along with his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri.

Sukhu, 58, is a son of a road transport corporation driver and reportedly used to run a milk counter at Chhota Shimla in his early days. He was the general secretary of the state unit of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and later became the president of the student body. He did his MA and LLB from Himachal Pradesh University and was elected twice as councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Sukhu won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun, retained the seat in 2007 but was defeated in 2012 and won again in 2017 and 2022

While Sukhu will be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri will be his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday and is likely to be attended by senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhid.

Meanwhile, celebrations started at the house of Sukhu in Nadaun, with people bursting crackers and dancing. This is the second time that Hamirpur district has got a chief minister after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared on Thursday.