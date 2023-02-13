'I am Very Happy, Will Meet him': Congress Leader KS Alagiri on 'LTTE Chief Prabhakaran Healthy, Alive' Claim

Chennai: Taking a jibe at Pazha Nedumaran’s shocking claim that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and alive, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has said that he is very happy to hear this and that he will go and meet him. Speaking to ANI, Alagiri said, "I am very happy. If Pazha Nedumaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him. No problem." His remark came after Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran claimed on Monday that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader KS Alagiri is alive.

In a press conference, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted Tamil nationalist leader, prefixed his declaration as a 'true announcement' and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka has created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge.

Asserting that the LTTE leader is doing well, Nedumaran said the announcement would end 'planned' suspicions spread about him. Prabhakaran is all set to soon announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.

Pleased to announce the truth about our Tamil national leader Prabhakaran. He's fine.I'm very happy to announce this to the Tamil people all over the world. I hope this news will put an end to the speculations that have been systematically spread about him so far: Pazha Nedumaran pic.twitter.com/NYblumbybP — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

He appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in all other parts of the world to stand together and extend him their their full support. Till such time the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka, he said.

Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together: Pazha Nedumaran, President of the World Tamil Federation pic.twitter.com/ftwiEytBDX — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

They not only opposed such forces but also have not received any support from such nations opposed to India, he added.

It may be recalled that Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 in the war between Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. 'Eelam' in Tamil denotes the homeland of the Tamil people.