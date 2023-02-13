topStoriesenglish2572905
NewsIndia
V PRABHAKARAN

'I am Very Happy, Will Meet him': Congress Leader KS Alagiri on 'LTTE Chief Prabhakaran Healthy, Alive' Claim

'LTTE Leader Prabhakaran Alive': It may be recalled that V Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 in the war between Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. 'Eelam' in Tamil denotes the homeland of the Tamil people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'I am Very Happy, Will Meet him': Congress Leader KS Alagiri on 'LTTE Chief Prabhakaran Healthy, Alive' Claim

Chennai: Taking a jibe at Pazha Nedumaran’s shocking claim that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and alive,  Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri has said that he is very happy to hear this and that he will go and meet him. Speaking to ANI, Alagiri said, "I am very happy. If Pazha Nedumaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him. No problem." His remark came after Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran claimed on Monday that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader KS Alagiri is alive.

In a press conference, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted Tamil nationalist leader, prefixed his declaration as a 'true announcement' and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka has created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge.

Asserting that the LTTE leader is doing well, Nedumaran said the announcement would end 'planned' suspicions spread about him. Prabhakaran is all set to soon announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.

 

 

He appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in all other parts of the world to stand together and extend him their their full support. Till such time the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka, he said.

 

 

They not only opposed such forces but also have not received any support from such nations opposed to India, he added.

It may be recalled that Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 in the war between Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. 'Eelam' in Tamil denotes the homeland of the Tamil people.

Live Tv

V PrabhakaranLTTELTTE chief PrabhakaranNedumaranKS AlagiriTamil Nadu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway