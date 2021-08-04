हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAC Vikrant

IAC Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, begins maiden sea trial; Navy calls it ‘historic’ day

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier set off on its maiden sea trials, 50 years after its namesake played a major role in the 1971 war. The aircraft carrier is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the second half of next year.

IAC Vikrant, India&#039;s first indigenous aircraft carrier, begins maiden sea trial; Navy calls it ‘historic’ day

New Delhi: The sea trials of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship built in the country, began on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy described it as a "proud and historic" day for the nation and said India has joined a select group of countries having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.

 

 

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier set off on its maiden sea trials, 50 years after its namesake played a major role in the 1971 war. The aircraft carrier is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the second half of next year.

"It is a proud and historic day for India as the reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sails for her maiden sea trials today in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor's key role in the victory in the 1971 war," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said it is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India. "A proud & historical moment in our quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Make in India' initiative," he said.

"With the building of indigenous aircraft carrier, India joins a select group of nations having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier," Commander Madhwal said. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IAC VikrantIndigenous Aircraft CarrierIndian NavySea trail
Next
Story

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

Must Watch

PT22M20S

Kashmir 2.0: Listen to the testimony of the youths returned to the mainstream from terrorism