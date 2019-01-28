हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaguar jet

IAF's Jaguar plane crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

This is the second Jaguar plane to have crashed in under a year with a similar incident occurring in June of last year.

IAF&#039;s Jaguar plane crashes in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Kushinagar

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar plane crashed in UP's Kushinagar - approximately 300 kilometres from the state capital of Lucknow - on Monday.

The Jaguar plane crashed into a farm and burst into flames immediately after taking off from the Gorakhpur air base on a training mission. The pilot managed to eject safely after steering the plane away from areas inhabited by people. IAF officials reached the site of the crash soon after and created a periphery around the burning plane to keep local villagers at a safe distance.

The IAF later issued a statement which said a court of inquiry has been issued. "Today morning, a Jaguar aircraft while on a routine mission from Gorakhpur, crashed. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident," read the statement.

This is the second Jaguar plane to have crashed in under a year with a similar incident occurring in June of last year. In that particular incident, a Jaguar plane took off from the Jamnagar airbase but crashed soon after. The pilot had managed to eject safely.

The twin-engine aircraft was first inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1979.

Tags:
Jaguar jetjaguarJaguar fighter jetIAFIndian Air Force
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election likely in April-May as EC writes to officers on transfers and postings

Must Watch

Breaking News: Ravi Shankar Prasad reaction on Ayodhya case delay