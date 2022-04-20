JAIPUR: Tina Dabi, who was the first SC woman topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015, is all set to tie the nuptial knot with senior Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur on Wednesday, said sources.

The couple’s wedding will be a private affair and the ceremony would be held at a 5-star hotel in Jaipur today while the wedding reception will be held on April 22.

According to sources, several top politicians including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior bureaucrats and VVIPs have been invited to the high-profile wedding in Jaipur.

Dabi is currently serving as joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan, while senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande is currently the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan.

Dabi, a 2016 Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, had reportedly met Gawande during the Covid-19 pandemic when they were tasked with ensuring supplies.

29-year-old Dabi was previously married to Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir, but their marriage did not last long. The celebrated IAS couple was granted divorce by a family court in Jaipur in August 2021.

Tina Dabi had sometimes back confirmed her relationship with Gawande through an Instagram post saying, "I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

She also put a smiley with her post on Instagram and hashtagged #fiance, making it clear that she is soon tying the knot with Gawande.

Dabi first grabbed eyeballs when she topped the IAS exams in the year 2015.

