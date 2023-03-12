BBC Crisis Escalates As Players, Stars Rally Behind Gary Lineker; India Questions BBC's Journalistic Independence

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has questioned the journalistic independence of the BBC after the British media house suspended its star anchor and former footballer Gary Lineker over his social media remark criticising the United Kingdom's new migrant policy. The BCC also reportedly took a documentary off air. However, the BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming as a growing number of English Premier League players and BBC presenters rallied to Lineker's support and refused to appear on the airwaves on Saturday. Britain's national broadcaster is now facing allegations of political bias and suppressing free speech, as well as praise from some Conservative politicians.

The former England captain was suspended from 'Match of the Day', a popular soccer highlights show, over a Twitter post that compared lawmakers' language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

"Interesting to see how the BBC which makes lofty claims about journalistic objectivity & independence suspend their star anchor over his social media activity. In yet another interesting exhibit, BBC suspends airing of a documentary it shot over fears that it would anger a section of society," said Thakur.

He further said, "Fake narrative setting & ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. Those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fiber or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence."

Fake narrative setting & ethical journalism are inherently contradictory.



Those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fiber or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence.



3/3 pic.twitter.com/LnDKO5xK9P — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 11, 2023

Instead of blanket coverage on Saturday of the most popular league in the world, the BBC had no preview shows on radio or TV and no early evening summary of the final scores of Premier League games. Lunchtime TV program 'Football Focus' was replaced with a rerun episode of antiques show 'Bargain Hunt,' while early evening 'Final Score' was swapped for 'The Repair Shop'.

'Match of the Day' - the late-night program that has been a British institution for 60 years ? was reduced from the usual hour and a half of highlights and analysis to a 20-minute compilation of clips from the day's games, without commentary or punditry ? just cheers and jeers from the stadium crowds for a soundtrack. The BBC has apologised for changes in its broadcasting schedule and said that they are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even weighed in, urging Lineker and the BBC to settle their disagreement. "Gary Lineker was a great footballer and is a talented presenter. I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government," he said.

The BBC has already been into the eye of storm in India over its documentary 'The Modi Question' on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Indian government has banned the documentary terming it as a propaganda piece.

The BBC has stood by the documentary, calling it 'rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards'. (With agency inputs)