ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2021: Applications now being accepted at icai.org, know how to apply

ICAI CA Foundation, June 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has begun the registration process for the ICAI CA Foundation June Examinations 2021. The application process commenced for the June session on April 20, 2021. 

The candidates must note that the last date for students to complete the examination applications is May 4, 2021.

According to the notification available on the official website the ICAI CA Foundation, June 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. 

The examinations will be conducted in the examination centres in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Chandigarh.

For the convenience of application, take a look at the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA Foundation

2: Click on the ICAI CA Examination link

3: Enter the details in the registration link given

 

