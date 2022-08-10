ICAI CA Results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy, CA Foundation Result June 2022 today, August 10. On the official website, icai.nic.in, candidates can get their scorecard for the CA result 2022 by entering their registration or PIN number and roll number. Candidates may obtain their CA Foundation Result 2022 June results on the website icai.nic.in from Wednesday, August 10, according to an ICAI notice.

The candidates can expect their result by 12 noon, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the time of announcement of the results. Along with the CA Foundation result 2022, the merit list will be announced today, August 10. The candidates can download the merit list on the official website. ALSO READ: XLRI XAT Exam 2023: Registration begins TODAY

ICAI CA Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum passing score for the CA Foundation test is 40% on each paper, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%. On the website, icai.nic.in, candidates can download their scorecard for the CA Foundation test.





