NewsIndia
CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022: CA Foundation Results releasing TODAY at icai.nic.in- Here’s how to check

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The candidates need to secure 50 percent marks in aggregate to pass the CA Foundation exam, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022: CA Foundation Results releasing TODAY at icai.nic.in- Here’s how to check

ICAI CA Results 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy, CA Foundation Result June 2022 today, August 10. On the official website, icai.nic.in, candidates can get their scorecard for the CA result 2022 by entering their registration or PIN number and roll number. Candidates may obtain their CA Foundation Result 2022 June results on the website icai.nic.in from Wednesday, August 10, according to an ICAI notice. 

The candidates can expect their result by 12 noon, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the time of announcement of the results. Along with the CA Foundation result 2022, the merit list will be announced today, August 10. The candidates can download the merit list on the official website. ALSO READ: XLRI XAT Exam 2023: Registration begins TODAY

ICAI CA Results 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
  • Click on CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum passing score for the CA Foundation test is 40% on each paper, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%. On the website, icai.nic.in, candidates can download their scorecard for the CA Foundation test.



 

 

 

Live Tv

ca foundation result 2022icai result 2022ca foundation result dateicai exam resulticai announcement ca foundation resultca foundation result june 2022 expected dateicai notificationca foundation june 22 result dateicai.nic.in result 2022icai important announcementca foundation june 2022 result dateca foundation result june 2022 date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?