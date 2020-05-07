ICMR partners with India Post for delivery of coronavirus COVID-19 testing kits to labs

India Post has entered into a tie-up with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for delivery of its coronavirus COVID-19 testing kits from its 16 regional depots to 200 additional labs designated for coronavirus testing across the country, an official statement said on Thursday.

"The ICMR has set a target of carrying out around 1 lakh tests across the country per day. For this crucial work, India Post with its vast network of 1,56,000 post offices has once again turned into a COVID-19 warrior," an official statement said.

“I appreciate this renewed commitment and partnership between ICMR and Department of Post. India Post has been delivering mails, medicines, financial assistance at doorsteps and even distribution of food and ration to needy during the lockdown. Postman of India Posts Department has risen to the occasion and stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation during these challenging times," said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad also called upon the department to leave no stone unturned in making timely delivery of medicines, testing kits and other medical equipment.

Once the kits are received at these depots, they have to be distributed to different labs in the same or neighbouring states. Nodal officers have been identified from both the agencies -- Department of Post and ICMR for each regional depot to ensure smooth operations.

The circles have made necessary arrangements with timelines for the priority transportation of the consignments to the concerned laboratories either as per the existing system or new arrangements depending on the requirement and have communicated the same to the ICMR nodal officers.

Delivery of kits to all parts of India has become a top priority, the statement read, adding that government is taking all measures to ensure timely delivery of the testing kits.

India Post continues to send money to people's doorsteps through Aadhaar enabled Payment System.

The delivery information is shared with the labs on a daily basis through WhatsApp. "A Google spreadsheet has been shared with all nodal officers to update the details of booking and delivery of the testing kits to flag any operational glitches," it added.

India Post has delivered consignments in Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Imphal and Aizawl, amongst others. These kits are being delivered packed in dry ice, the statement said.

The release further noted that the staff of India Post is working round the clock to ensure timely deliveries. "In fact, rising to the call of duty, deliveries are being made even at 11.30 pm. India Post is committed to ensuring that the delivery of kits is made as per requirements even in far-flung areas like Zoram Medical College, Meghalaya," the statement added.