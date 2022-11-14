'If Defence Ministry has spent less, suggest us to spend more': Rajnath Singh at Controllers’ Conference

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) to spend more in order to enhance India’s combat readiness at the two-day Controllers’ Conference. Singh inaugurated the conference in New Delhi on Monday (November 14). The Defence budget of Rs 5.25 lakh crore must be used efficiently and “rationally”, advised Rajnath Singh. He emphasised that there must not be any wastage in the budget. Singh said that the Ministry will ensure more spending in the Defence sector so that India has all the resources it requires.

Rajnath Singh's speech at Controllers’ Conference

"I want to suggest to the Defence Accounts Department that if the Ministry has spent less anywhere, then suggest us to spend more. Or else there would be a problem in the next budget. The Defence budget is Rs 5.25 lakh crore, it should go more than Rs 6 lakh crore. For this, it is necessary to spend the fund that we have timely. Our accountants have this responsibility too. This suggestion should also be given to the officials who visit you from time to time," he said.

Defence budget

The Defence Accounts Department allots funds to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) or in other words, creates a Defence budget for the year. This budget includes allowances for salaries of personnel and pension payments among other functions. For Union Budget 2022-23, the Ministry of Defence was allocated a budget of Rs 5.25 lakh crore. Out of this 1.19 lakh crore has been set aside for pension payments.