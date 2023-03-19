'If They Are So Concerned...': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Slams Delhi Police Over Visit To Rahul Gandhi's House

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Delhi police after they reached Rahul Gandhi's residence to seek details about the sexual harassment survivors the Congress MP had mentioned in his speech during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Ramesh asked why the Delhi police were going for questioning 45 days after the Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. He further said that Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to the Delhi police's notice as per law.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law."

Delhi | It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pic.twitter.com/Xo4JqErSGG March 19, 2023

Delhi police reached Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence on Sunday (March 19) in connection with the notice that was served to him by the police, seeking information on the 'sexual harassment' victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda said that police personnel has arrived at Rahul Gandhi's home to talk to him regarding his statement on January 30 wherein he said he met several women who told him that they had been raped but didn't approach the police. Hooda said the police are trying to procure the details so justice can be given to the victims.

The police reported that during his speech Gandhi recounted an incident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra where a girl approached him to talk about the atrocities she had faced, including rape. Gandhi asked if they should call the police, but the girl refused, fearing shame.