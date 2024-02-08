IIM Success Story: Meet Ranjith Ramachandran, Night Watchman At BSNL Who Became IIM Professor

New Delhi: Achieving success is a journey that demands unwavering determination and relentless effort. The narrative of Ranjith Ramachandran serves as a testament to this truth, illustrating how resilience and hard work can pave the path to extraordinary achievements. From his humble beginnings as a night watchman at a BSNL telephone exchange in Panathur, Kasargod district, Ranjith's story is a remarkable saga of transformation, culminating in his esteemed position as an assistant professor at IIM Ranchi.

Ranjith's journey was fraught with challenges, yet he persevered with unyielding resolve. Born into modest means, he resided in a modest mud hut, with his father working as a tailor and his mother as a daily wage earner under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Despite these obstacles, Ranjith pursued his education diligently, graduating with honors in Economics from St Pious College, Kanhangad, Kerala.

However, his pursuit of higher education faced a formidable hurdle when he enrolled for a doctoral program at IIT Madras, a renowned institution where he struggled due to his limited proficiency in languages other than Malayalam. Despite contemplating quitting, Ranjith found encouragement from his mentor, Dr. Subhash, which propelled him to persist. Eventually, his perseverance bore fruit as he secured a coveted position as an assistant professor at IIM Ranchi.

Ranjith's professional journey was marked by numerous trials and tribulations, including a brief stint at Christ University, Bangalore, before finding his calling at IIM Ranchi. Although he faced setbacks, such as narrowly missing out on a professorial position at Calicut University, Ranjith remained undeterred, fueled by his unwavering determination to succeed.

In a poignant reflection shared on social media, Ranjith bared his soul, recounting the hardships he endured and attributing his success to the sacrifices made by his impoverished parents. His candid post resonated deeply with thousands, garnering widespread acclaim and admiration.

Ranjith's story transcends geographical boundaries, resonating with individuals from all walks of life. Hailing from a remote village in Kerala, his remarkable ascent serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, positioning him as a role model for countless aspiring minds.

As his narrative continues to captivate hearts and minds, Ranjith Ramachandran stands as a living testament to the transformative power of perseverance and hard work, proving that no obstacle is insurmountable on the path to success.