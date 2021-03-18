हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering

IIT Bombay GATE 2021: Results to be announced soon, answer key released

GATE 2021 is a national, qualifying examination for those seeking admission to Masters and PhD programmes in science and technology and placements in the Public sector. 

IIT Bombay GATE 2021: Results to be announced soon, answer key released
File Photo

IIT-Bombay Gate 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key for the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on Wednesday (March 17). Candidates can now check and download the answer key from its official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. 

It is likely that IIT Bombay will announce the results on March 22, 2021. This year there was a slight increase in the number of candidates applying for the engineering entrance, primarily because GATE allowed students from the humanities stream to apply this year.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021.

GATE is a national, qualifying examination for those seeking admission to Masters and PhD programmes in science and technology and placements in the Public sector. 

GATE score is valid for a duration of three years from the announcement of results.  

This year's entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GATE Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check 

STEP1: Visit the official website,  gate.iitb.ac.in.

STEP2: Click on the ‘final answer key’ link.

Step3: Log-in using credentials.

Step 4: Final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

Students can calculate their scores using the answer key. It should be noted there is a negative marking scheme for every incorrect response, only for Multiple Choice Questions and not for Numerical Answer Type (NAT). 

Candidates awaiting the results are advised to keep a check on the official website mentioned above. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gratitude Aptitude Test in EngineeringGate 2021 examIIT Bombay Gate exam
Next
Story

Schools closed in THESE states amid rising COVID-19 cases, Punjab postpones board examinations

Must Watch

PT11M4S

'Stop wasting vaccines', urges PM Modi to state CMs