IIT Bombay GATE 2021: Results to be announced soon, answer key released

IIT-Bombay Gate 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key for the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on Wednesday (March 17). Candidates can now check and download the answer key from its official website- gate.iitb.ac.in.

It is likely that IIT Bombay will announce the results on March 22, 2021. This year there was a slight increase in the number of candidates applying for the engineering entrance, primarily because GATE allowed students from the humanities stream to apply this year.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021.

GATE is a national, qualifying examination for those seeking admission to Masters and PhD programmes in science and technology and placements in the Public sector.

GATE score is valid for a duration of three years from the announcement of results.

This year's entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 as scheduled, with additional days on 5 and 12 to ensure safety measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GATE Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check

STEP1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

STEP2: Click on the ‘final answer key’ link.

Step3: Log-in using credentials.

Step 4: Final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

Students can calculate their scores using the answer key. It should be noted there is a negative marking scheme for every incorrect response, only for Multiple Choice Questions and not for Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Candidates awaiting the results are advised to keep a check on the official website mentioned above.

Live TV