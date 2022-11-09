IIT JAM 2023 application correction window opens TOMORROW at jam.iitg.ac.in- Check details here

IIT JAM 2023: Indian Institute of Guwahati will open the application correction window for JAM 2023 tomorrow, November 10. Candidates can modify their JAM 2023 application by going to the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. The candidates portal will provide the most recent application status for JAM. The applications that the candidates submit are examined, and if the authorities discover any inconsistency in the uploaded documents, they notify the applicants. Candidates must make the necessary corrections before the deadline. Inability to do so could result in exclusion from the JAM 2023 exam.

“Applications shall be scrutinized to verify the data entered by the candidate with the submitted supporting documents, clarity of the photograph and signature. If everything is found to be in order, the application will be accepted. Otherwise, defects in the application will be marked and intimated to the candidate for rectification within a stipulated time,” reads the notification on the official website.

IIT JAM 2023: Here’s how to make changes

Visit the official website of IIT JAM – jam.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the link that states 'JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal' on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials correctly such as Email ID, Enrolment ID, Password, and Captcha carefully.

Your application form will open on the screen.

Make the changes to the IIT JAM 2023 Application Form and tap on submit.

Check the details you have entered before closing the portal.

The JAM 2023 test will be given on February 12 at IIT Guwahati. On January 10, 2023, the JAM 2023 admission card will be made available on JOAPS. JAM 2023 results will be available on the official website on March 22.