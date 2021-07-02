हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIT Madras

IIT-Madras faculty quits alleging casteism, corpse of another staff found on campus

Chennai: The Chennai Police are investigating a case, where a dead body was found at the IIT-Madras campus in Chennai City on July 1.

According to the institute, the temporary project staff who was found dead, had joined the institute in April this year and was living outside the campus. 

It was added that the institute is fully cooperating with the authorities. When contacted for further details, Police officials refused to respond.

In another case, an allegation of caste discrimination at IIT-M was circulated widely on social media. 

Screenshots of the resignation letter of an Assistant professor at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr.Vipin V Veetil alleged that he faced caste discrimination since the time he joined the department in 2019. 

It adds that there had been multiple instances of discrimination and that he would be pursuing appropriate actions to address the same. 

The professor said that he was leaving the IIT-M for another institution and that the discrimination came from individuals in position of power, irrespective of their claimed political affiliations and gender.

In this case of alleged discrimination, the Institute had said that it does not have a comment. It added that “Any complaint received by the Institute from employees and students is attended to promptly through the established process of redressing grievances”.

