IIT-Madras Student Dies By Suicide, Third Case At The Institute This Year

Velachery: A Ph.D student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu`s Velachery – the third incident of suicide reported at IIT Madras this year. "On March 31, the deceased student posted a WhatsApp status ‘I am sorry, not good enough.’ Seeing the status, his friends reached his home and found Sachin hanging in his room. An ambulance was called immediately to rush him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on examination. Further investigation is underway," the police said.

The deceased student, 32, was a native of West Bengal, according to the police. This is the third incident of suicide at the prestigious technology institute and the 11th case since 2018. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it to Royapet Government Hospital for autopsy.

IIT Madras Condoles Death

IIT Madras has issued a statement expressing condolence over the death. "We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD Research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of 31st March 2023 at his residence at Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record is a big loss to the research community," the IIT said.

“The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone respect the privacy of the student`s family at this difficult juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace", it added.

Earlier on March 14, a third-year BTech student died by suicide (hanging) at the Madras IIT Campus. The deceased was identified as Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai (20), a native of Andhra Pradesh. Kotturpuram Police registered a case on the matter and further investigation is still underway.

While on February 14, a research scholar from Maharashtra hanged himself in a room inside the IIT campus.