Imarticus Learning: A Decade-long Success Story!

Educational technology (edtech) products have been developed by companies and academic institutions for years, but they have never been more significant than they are today.

Further, according to McKinsey, 87% of CEOs have seen skill gaps in their workers. Corporate leadership has had to take efforts to reskill people in order to better fulfil the demands of the organisation. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, "the skills gap", it refers to the difference between the abilities that companies anticipate employees to have and the skills that employees and job seekers actually have.

With a vision to minimise this skill gap, Imarticus Learning started its journey in 2012 under the able leadership of Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja and eventually became the best edtech company of the present times.

How is edtech transforming the future?

With reskilling becoming a need to boost employment, people are growing more conscious of the rising demand for trained professionals in all industries.

As a result, digital skills, technical competence, vocational training, and soft skills are now required. When it comes to innovations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), edtech businesses keep students one step ahead.

Imarticus Learning with its cutting-edge technology has positively impacted the lives of many students and working professionals. Led by an experienced and inventive management team, Imarticus Learning was formed with the objective of bridging the industry-academia divide. These industry leaders contribute to the organisation's combined innovation and intelligence by pursuing excellence in their particular disciplines and assisting the business and students in growing under their leadership.

How has Imarticus successfully transformed the world of edtech?

Since 2012, Imarticus Learning has been tirelessly working towards the mission of skill retraining and upskilling while keeping current industry requirements in mind. Imarticus aims at including a slew of program elements such as mentorship, an integrated LMS (learning management system) that encourages self-paced learning, the delivery of learning hours by a team of e-learning specialists, high learning engagement, and post-training evaluation.

All the programs launched by Imarticus aid in critical thinking development, retraining, knowledge growth, and strategy development. It also performs skill assessment and competency mapping to develop a complete learning framework to educate new and existing workers with appropriate future capabilities.

In the past 10 years, Imarticus has steadily partnered with several IITs and IIMs imparting world-class education to its students. Additionally, with curricula pre-approved by its recruiting partners, Imarticus can vouch for very high placement rates.

What makes Imarticus stand out is its path-breaking initiatives to cater to the needs and convenience of its learners. A unique model was first introduced by Imarticus Learning, under which students only need to pay the course fees if they have secured a permanent position with a minimum wage package of Rs 500,000 per year. The fees can be paid in 36 installments with 0% interest, each equaling 17% of their monthly income.

After 10 years in the edtech industry, Imarticus Learning can boast of 1700 students in diverse roles such as business analysts, human resources executives, accounts and finance professionals, marketing and sales experts, and operations head in the last year alone.

By and large

While putting in so much effort to cater to all the needs of its students, Imarticus Learning placements cell has been able to partner with big companies like Capgemini, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank. As one of the leading edtech companies in India, Imarticus Learning's online training programs promise to strive for excellence in the decades to come as it has in the last 10 years.

