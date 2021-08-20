IMD issues yellow alert for Madhya Pradesh, heavy rains, thunderstorms expected in 21 districts

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 19, 2021) issued a yellow alert for over 21 districts in Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

A weather official said that at least eight districts in the state received heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm), while Singrauli in eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded very heavy showers (123 mm) in the last 24 hours.

The weather department’s prediction revealed that heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Niwari, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni and Narsinghpur districts.

The alert, which is valid till Friday, also covers Chhindwara, Seoni, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Betul and Dhar districts, senior meteorologist P K Saha of the IMD's Bhopal office said.

The Met department has also forecast rain or thundershowers for most places in 10 divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

The state is witnessing the second wet spell this month. Earlier, over 24 lost their lives during the first spell that ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions in northern part of the state.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Gwalior and Sidhi, bringing in moisture and causing rains, Saha said, adding that the wet spell is expected to continue for the next two to three days.

(With PTI inputs)

