Delhi-NCR

IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR, UP today

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Delhi and its vicinal areas.

Credits: IANS

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday (May 23).

"23-05-2021; 0915 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Southwest, South Delhi, Farukhnagar, Manesar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

Residents of Delhi woke up to reduced visibility due to dust raising winds.

"Due to dust-raising winds, visibility reduced in Delhi. Safdarjung reported 0500 m visibility at 0830 hrs IST of today," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier this week, Delhi recorded the highest ever rainfall of 119.3 mm in the last 24 hours since 1951 for the month of May after weather conditions in the city changed under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

"Delhi has received the highest ever Rainfall of 119.3 mm since 1951 for the month of May," the IMD said in a tweet on Thursday (May 20). 
Tags:
Delhi-NCRDelhiRainfallRainIndian Meteoroligcal Department (IMD)
