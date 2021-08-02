हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-Noida

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-Noida
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (August 2, 2021) predicted thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi and adjoining areas within the next two hours. The Met department on Monday issued rainfall and thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the national weather forecasting agency added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday witnessed extensive waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city as rains continued to lash the national capital.

Additionally, according to the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as `good`, 51-100 is `satisfactory`, 101-200 is `moderate`, 201-300 is `poor`, 301-400 is `very poor` and 401-500 is deemed as `severe`. "The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for next three days", informed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rainsIMD weatherIMD weather predictionIMD weather forecastDelhi WeatherDelhi heatwaveHeatwaveMonsoonDelhi monsoonUttar PradeshHaryana weatherHeavy rainfallRainThunderstormIndia Meterological DepartmentIMD
Next
Story

Twitter user says she wants Raghav Chadha, he replies ‘not on the manifesto’

Must Watch

PT20M22S

Mehbooba Mufti: Jammu and Kashmir is a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan