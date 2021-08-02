IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-Noida

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (August 2, 2021) predicted thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi and adjoining areas within the next two hours. The Met department on Monday issued rainfall and thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/krAHN6MU9p — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 2, 2021

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the national weather forecasting agency added.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday witnessed extensive waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city as rains continued to lash the national capital.

Additionally, according to the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as `good`, 51-100 is `satisfactory`, 101-200 is `moderate`, 201-300 is `poor`, 301-400 is `very poor` and 401-500 is deemed as `severe`. "The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for next three days", informed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV