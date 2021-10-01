IMD's weather alert: 7 states to get heavy rainfall till October 4 as Cyclone Shaheen intensifies

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Shaheen is likely to strengthen over the next few hours. On September 26, Cyclone Gulab made landfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha that led to three deaths. Now the IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in seven states - Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat.

As per the IMD bulletin, the deep depression that has now intensified into Cyclone Shaheen lies near Pakistan and Iran besides India.

"Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ over central parts of north Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards, lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, near latitude 23.2°N/64.4°E, 450 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran). Further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hrs," IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of the cyclonic storm Gulab, which wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The cyclone is expected to take a dangerous form by late-night today (October 1) or tomorrow morning. This can lead to heavy rain in Kutch and Saurashtra.

In its latest tweet, the IMD said, "Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 01st October, 2021. Located about 540 km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman).To intensify further during the next 12 hours & move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast next 36 hours."

(With Agency inputs)

