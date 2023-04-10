In Delhi, Ukraine Minister Calls India A 'Vishwa Guru', Slams Russia

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar on Monday banked on Indian leadership and called India a 'Vishwa Guru' (the teacher of the world). The minister, who is on a four-day visit to India, said that New Delhi, as a global player, has the potential to be a leader in promoting peace and justice worldwide.

Speaking to reporters after her meeting with Sanjay Verma, the Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, Emine Dzheppar said, "India as a global player really is the Vishwa Guru".

Pleased to have a meeting with Secretary (West) MFA @SanjayVermalFS in New Delhi. Updated on #Ukraine’s efforts to fight #russian unprovoked aggression. Invited to join President Zelenskyy's #PeaceFormula & #GrainFromUkraine initiative. Important to have #India on board. pic.twitter.com/v8ere2Mwex — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 10, 2023

Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM @EmineDzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with. @MEAIndia @IndiainUkraine @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/7MmdWFKGR5 — Sanjay Verma (@SanjayVermalFS) April 10, 2023

Dzheppar hoped that India will play an active role in addressing global issues and challenges, particularly in the areas of economics, energy, and nuclear policy.

She also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not about NATO or the United States, but about justice.

"Russia has been questioning the very existence of my country," she said and added they have never attacked any other country in their history of 1,500 years.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

India, notably, has so far not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Asked about India-Russia energy ties, Dzheppar, who is the first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, urged New Delhi to diversify its resources, including energy and military contracts, to avoid being dependent on any one country.

"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries", she said.

She also said India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, military contracts, and political interactions.

This is the first-ever visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the Ukraine conflict began.