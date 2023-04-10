topStoriesenglish2593441
NewsIndia
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

In Delhi, Ukraine Minister Calls India A 'Vishwa Guru', Slams Russia

Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar, who is on a four-day visit to India, said that New Delhi has the potential to be a leader in promoting peace.

Written By  Sidhant Sibal|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

In Delhi, Ukraine Minister Calls India A 'Vishwa Guru', Slams Russia

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar on Monday banked on Indian leadership and called India a 'Vishwa Guru' (the teacher of the world). The minister, who is on a four-day visit to India, said that New Delhi, as a global player, has the potential to be a leader in promoting peace and justice worldwide.

Speaking to reporters after her meeting with Sanjay Verma, the Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, Emine Dzheppar said, "India as a global player really is the Vishwa Guru".

Dzheppar hoped that India will play an active role in addressing global issues and challenges, particularly in the areas of economics, energy, and nuclear policy. 

She also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not about NATO or the United States, but about justice. 

"Russia has been questioning the very existence of my country," she said and added they have never attacked any other country in their history of 1,500 years. 

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

India, notably, has so far not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Asked about India-Russia energy ties, Dzheppar, who is the first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, urged New Delhi to diversify its resources, including energy and military contracts, to avoid being dependent on any one country.

"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries", she said.

She also said India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, military contracts, and political interactions.

This is the first-ever visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the Ukraine conflict began. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?