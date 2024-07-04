Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has donned a new political role after his party faced defeat against the BJP in Odisha. Patnaik, who served as the CM for 24 years, is now the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha assembly. BJD, which ruled the state for over two decades, has made it clear that it will adopt an aggressive approach towards the ruling BJP, both at the state and the Central level.

For the past decade, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been known as a 'trusted informal ally' of the ruling BJP-led NDA government. For the past 10 years, the BJD has consistently supported the BJP, from backing key legislation and the Presidential elections in 2017 and 2022 to endorsing Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Rajya Sabha candidature. However, the party has now shifted its stance both in Parliament and outside. In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 20 out of 21 seats, while the BJD did not win a single seat, marking a first since its inception in 1997. Currently, the BJD holds nine seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, where the NDA lacks a majority.

The BJD has now shown to the BJP that the NDA's path in the Rajya Sabha is not going to be a cakewalk this time. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined Congress-led Opposition members in staging a walkout from the House in protest. This marked the second walkout by BJD MPs in a week. On June 28, they also participated in the Opposition INDIA alliance’s protest, demanding a discussion on alleged paper leaks and irregularities in examinations like NEET and NET.

Recently, BJD supremo and five-time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with his party’s Rajya Sabha MPs. He urged them to go all out to 'protect the interests of Odisha' and ensure that the party emerges as a 'strong and vibrant' Opposition in Parliament. Patnaik has made it clear to the Rajya Sabha MPs that no more support for the BJP in Parliament.

According to BJD sources, the party's newfound aggression against the BJP government is part of a 'well-thought-out strategy' to regain the confidence of the people following recent electoral setbacks.