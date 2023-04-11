In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At BJP For Taking Away His MP 'Tag'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in the border district of Wayanad in Kerala where he arrived for the first time after his disqualification as an MP. In his speech, he launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking away his MP 'tag' and said it will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad or intimidate him from raising questions.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case last month.

"Member of Parliament is a tag. It is a post. So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad," Rahul said.

LIVE: Public Meeting | Kalpetta, Wayanad | Kerala https://t.co/BJ7i0rlF6Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2023

The former Congress chief added that he is surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not 'understood' its opponent.

"They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away," he said.

Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta.

This is the power of truth!



The victory of democracy.



The ultimate power lies in the hands of the people.



Shri @RahulGandhi and Smt. @PriyankaGandhi receive a rousing welcome in Kalpetta, Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/o64KzffraC — Congress (@INCIndia) April 11, 2023

Rahul is a 'brave' and 'compassionate' man: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Centre and said that her brother Rahul was 'mercilessly attacked' by the whole BJP dispensation and that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself found it appropriate to malign him just because he asks questions.

At the public meeting organised by UDF workers in Wayanad, she said it was the duty of a Parliamentarian to ask questions, demand accountability and raise issues.

"I find it is even stranger that the whole government, every minister, every MP, and even the Prime Minister himself finds it acceptable and appropriate to malign and mercilessly attack one man just because he asks the questions they cannot respond to," Priyanka said.

She described Rahul as a 'brave' and 'compassionate' man and said he was 'undaunted' by the power of those who try to silence him.

The Congress leader said the people of Wayanad know that he is a compassionate man who is ready to hear their issues and struggles and ready to lend them a helping hand.

"He has raised your issues... He tried to resolve your problems... He has worked hard for you... He has stood by your difficult times," she stated.

My relationship with the people of Wayanad is never going to change! pic.twitter.com/2NzgNKm4Cc — Congress (@INCIndia) April 11, 2023

She said his future as an MP was in the hands of the court but he would keep on asking questions.