Independence Day 2022: Grand celebration at Kendriya Vidyalaya Janakpuri- PICS

New Delhi: A grand-scale Independence Day programme was organised in Kendriya Vidyalaya Janakpuri on Monday (August 15) to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. Keeping the spirit of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav up, more than 550 students exhibited their talent by performing extracurricular activities. Dance and singing events were organised where students performed various patriotic songs exhibiting their love for the nation and patriotism.

The students who have excelled in various co-curricular activities were felicitated by the Principal. Kendriya Vidyalaya Janakpuri’s Principal Pushpa Rani Yadav hoisted the National Flag. The programme concluded with the sweet distribution.

PM Modi’s message to the country on 76th Independence Day

Gender equality is the key to a united India, with the family being its foundation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

"We should celebrate the diversity of India...At home too, the roots or foundation of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate.

"If the family seeds gender discrimination across its generations then the spirit of unity can never be woven in society. Gender equality is our first stipulation. When we talk of unity, why not have only one parameter or standard -- that of India First? All my endeavours, everything that I am thinking, saying, envisioning or visualising is in accordance with India First. This way the path to unity can be opened for all of us," he said.