India a big winner in COVID battle, says PM Modi in last Mann Ki Baat episode of 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 26, 2021) addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`. In his address, the prime minister said, “Our country has achieved 'unprecedented feat' if its vaccination data are compared with those from across the world.”

This `Mann Ki Baat` was the 84th episode of the programme and the last edition of the year. PM Modi also stressed the power of self-awareness and self-discipline to fight Omicron.

"We must remember that a new variant of Covid-19 Omicron has knocked on our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said.

"We must remember that a new variant of COVID19 #Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said in 'Mann Ki Baat' Source: DD News pic.twitter.com/YcrKPxBFdk — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The Prime Minister also lauded India for standing together as a family amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “India stood together as a family amid pandemic,” said PM Modi.

India is fighting COVID-19 thanks to the spirited effort by our Jan Shakti. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/N7VXOkt7BB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

PM Modi also stated that the scientists in the nation are constantly studying the new Omicron variant. “Every day they are getting new data, their suggestions are being worked on,” he said.

“In such a case, self-awareness and self-discipline are the powers the country has against this variant of Corona. Only our collective strength will defeat Corona and it is with this sense of responsibility that we have to enter 2022,” he added.

PM Modi also recalled CDS Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Sigh, who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. “Group Captain Varun Singh struggled until his last breath, he was felicitated with Shaurya Chakra in August 2021. He had also written a letter to his school principal & did not forget his roots & learnings. In his letter, he had highlighted his failures & mediocrity,” said PM Modi.

Additionally, PM Modi also announced that he will be joining students, teachers and parents soon in 'Pariksha Par Charcha'. “Every year I discuss various subjects with students in 'Pariksha Par Charcha', this year also I will have discussions before exams. Under this, an online competition will also be organised for the students of class 9th to 12th,” said PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year... #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rBKfH3qVd8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app

Live TV