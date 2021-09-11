हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

India, Australia to hold first ever 2+2 meet today, likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis among other topics

India and Australia will meet for the first-ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday in New Delhi to discuss matters related to economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains maong other topics.

India, Australia to hold first ever 2+2 meet today, likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis among other topics

New Delhi: India will host the first-ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Australia on Saturday (September 11, 2021) in the national capital. The countries will discuss a slew of issues which includes economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains. It also likely that the crisis in Afghanistan will discusses too.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their Australian counterparts; Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton.

As per reports, Payne will meet Jaishankar at Hyderabad House at 10:30 AM after a laying a wreath at National War Memorial. She will then attend a press conference at Muthamma Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan at 3 PM.

Later at around 4:30 PM, the Australian leaders will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Speaking at an event by an independent global think tank based in Delhi on Friday, Payne highlighted that India is on the trajectory of the global manufacturing hub and has become a key market for emerging technologies.

"In the context of strategic competition in our region, it`s timely that we (India and Australia) reflect on both complementarity and the common outlook that forms the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 2+2 dialogue is the outcome of a decision made at the India-Australia leaders’ virtual summit in June 2020 to elevate bilateral relations between the two countries. The 2+2 meetings of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be conducted with all four countries across the Indo-Pacific region. This joint visit will strongly reinforce Australia`s active engagement in the region.

