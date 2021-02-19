India-China disengagement at Pangong lake over, 10th round of senior commanders talks on Saturday

New Delhi: The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Pangong lake at Line of Actual Control (LAC) concludes, the 10th round of talks between senior commanders is scheduled to take place at around 10 am on Saturday.

The first phase of the disengagement which was announced last week has come to an end. Around 150 Chinese tanks and nearly 5,000 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers have gone back.

The first visuals of the disengagement shared by the Indian Army showed infantry disengagement, Chinese PLA tents being dismantled, and carrying load-backs while moving to the rear areas.