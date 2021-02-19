हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
india china border dispute

India-China disengagement at Pangong lake over, 10th round of senior commanders talks on Saturday

The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Pangong lake at Line of Actual Control (LAC) concludes, the 10th round of talks between senior commanders is scheduled to take place at around 10 am on Saturday. The first phase of the disengagement which was announced last week has come to an end. 

India-China disengagement at Pangong lake over, 10th round of senior commanders talks on Saturday
File photo

New Delhi: The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Pangong lake at Line of Actual Control (LAC) concludes, the 10th round of talks between senior commanders is scheduled to take place at around 10 am on Saturday.

The first phase of the disengagement which was announced last week has come to an end. Around 150 Chinese tanks and nearly 5,000 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers have gone back.

The first visuals of the disengagement shared by the Indian Army showed infantry disengagement, Chinese PLA tents being dismantled, and carrying load-backs while moving to the rear areas. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
india china border disputeIndia China faceoffMilitary ConflictsIndian ArmyChinadisengagement
Next
Story

Yog Guru Ramdev releases Patanjali's scientific research paper on 'evidence-based medicine for COVID19'

Must Watch

PT5M53S

Miss India runner-up Manya Singh arrives home in her father's auto rickshaw