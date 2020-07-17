India-China talks should resolve border dispute along LAC but can't guarantee: Rajnath Singh in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that the ongoing talks between India and China should resolve the border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. However, he added, "but to what extent it will be resolved I cannot guarantee". Singh assured that no power in the world can touch even an inch of India's land.

Addressing the Indian Army and ITBP jawans in Lukung, he said, "Right now the talks are going on. The ongoing talks should resolve the matter however there is no guarantee. But I can assure you that no power in the world can touch even 1 inch of India."

Singh visited Ladakh on a daylong visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the wake of the border standoff with China. Rajnath was accompanied by Army chief MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat as he arrived in Ladakh.

Speaking to the troops, the Defence Minister said, "India is proud of its brave soldiers. Not only did you protect the border, but you have also protected 130 crore Indians. Greatest self-respect is national self-respect."

"We will not allow the sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that their sacrifice will not go in vain," Singh said in an apparent reference to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel during the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops on June 15.

"India is the only country that has given the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the whole world. We do not want unrest, we want peace. We have not hurt the self-respect of any country of the world but if anyone hurts our self-respect we will not tolerate it. The martyrdom that our soldiers is a matter of sorrow for entire India. Don't consider yourself weak, we have got the strong leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

He added, "In the same Ladakh's Kargil sector, I want to remember the martyrdom of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of India and pay tribute to them. Kargil Divas is on July 26 and Delhi will be pay tribute but when I am in Kargil, I bow to the martyrs."

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5. The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley. However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process at most of the friction points on July 6.