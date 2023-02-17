topStoriesenglish2574496
NewsIndia
HARWINDER SINGH SANDHU

India Declares Khalistan Tiger Force, Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force as Terrorist Organisations

Sandhu has been associated with the terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross-border agencies and has been found involved in various terrorist activities.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:38 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

India Declares Khalistan Tiger Force, Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force as Terrorist Organisations

New Delhi: India on Friday declared one more individual Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as a terrorist and two organizations -- Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)-- as terrorist organizations. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the decision reinforcing the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen national security and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Sandhu has been associated with the terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross-border agencies and has been found involved in various terrorist activities, particularly in Punjab. With this declaration, now there are 54 designated terrorists in the IVth Schedule of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).KTF is a militant outfit it aims to revive terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security, and sovereignty of India, and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.

However, JKGF has been found involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling and carrying out terror attacks in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It draws its cadres from various terrorist organizations, such as Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, and Harkat-ul--Jehad-E-Islami. With the declaration of these two organisations as terrorist organizations, there are now a total of 44 designated terrorist organizations under the Ist Schedule of the Act.

In furtherance of India`s `Zero Tolerance policy` towards terrorism, the Central Government amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in August 2019 to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist. Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations.By invoking the amended provision, the Central Government had designated 53 individuals as terrorists. 

Live Tv

harwinder singh sandhuharwinder singh terroristKhalistan Tiger ForceJKGFBabbar Khalsa InternationalIndia's zero tolerance policy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins