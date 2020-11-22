हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Narendra Modi at G20

PM Modi at G20 summit highlighted India's role in keeping its Paris Agreement targets and claimed that the country has is exceeded its set target. 

India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Narendra Modi at G20

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual G20 summit Climate Change event highlighted that India is "exceeding" its Paris Agreement targets.

PM Modi also said that India is taking a number of "concrete actions" such as making LED lights popular which is saving 38 million tons of Carbon Dioxide Emissions per year and smoke-free kitchens being provided to 80 million households.

"Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way. Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my Government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," he said.

Read: At G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi pitches for 'global index' for post-COVID-19 world

India has taken several measures such as elimination of single-use plastics, expansion of forest cover, restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, achieve 175 giga watt of renewable energy aimed at reducing carbon footprint and prevent climate change. 

Live TV

PM Modi batted for the International Solar Alliance, pointing out how it is "among the fastest growing International Organizations, with 88 signatories" and has plans to mobilise billions of dollars train thousands of stake-holders, and promote research and development in renewable energy, the ISA will contribute to reducing carbon foot-print".

The Gurugram headquartered alliance is an India initiated project aimed at using solar energy to reduce dependency on fossil fuel.

Also read: G20 leaders asked to provide funds for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, tests

He said, "This is the best time for further increasing research and innovation in new and sustainable technologies. We should do so with a spirit of cooperation and collaboration."

The side event saw the participation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud who is the host of G20, along with Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte, Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, Australia's PM Scott Morrison, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

PM Narendra Modi G20 summit Paris climate accord
