India is processing about 70% of daily waste...we have to take it to 100%: PM Modi at launch of Swachch Bharat 2.0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 1, 2021) launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all our cities `Garbage Free` and `Water Secure`.

"The aim of Swach Bharat Mission 2.0 is to make the cities garbage-free. With this 2nd phase, we also aim sewage and safety management, making cities water-secure and ensuring that dirty nullahs don't merge into rivers," said PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0.

The prime minister also noted that this is the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0 and both these missions are an important step in fulfilling the dreams of BR Ambedkar. “It's our privilege that today's program has been organised at BR Ambedkar Center. He believed that urban development was pivotal to equality,” said PM Modi.

"Toffee wrappers are no more thrown on floors but kept in pockets. Kids alert elders not to litter around. The youth are taking initiative. Some are earning wealth from waste, while some are creating awareness. There is segregation of dry and wet waste, there's awareness," PM Narendra Modi added.

The prime minister revealed that the country is processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day currently, adding that at the start of these missions this was as low as 20 percent. PM Modi also revealed that India is currently processing about 70% of daily waste, and emphasised upon the need to take this number to 100 percent.

“The garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely as part of Swachta second phase. One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it's also waiting to be removed…,” PM Modi said at the launch.

The event was attended by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Ministers of Urban Development of States and Union Territories. While, addressing the occasion, Puri said, "Swachh Bharat Mission has succeeded not only because of lakhs of toilets or bringing waste processing to 70 percent but also because PM Modi made this project into a `Jan Andolan`."

These two flagship missions are a step forward in our aim of effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanizing India and will also help contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, said the PMO.

Swachh Bharat and AMRUT Missions have brought transformative changes in the lives of people in the past 6-7 years. These two missions have improved the urban landscape in the nation by adopting a scientific approach.

The release further added that the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT. This mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilizing the principles of 3Rs (Reduce, reuse, recycle). The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

On the other hand, AMRUT 2.0 mission will make the cities self-reliant and ensuring water security. This mission aims to provide 100 percent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100% coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer/ septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas. The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

“AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of circular economy and promote conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies. The Mission will promote data-led governance in water management and Technology Sub-Mission to leverage the latest global technologies and skills. ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’ will be conducted to promote progressive competition among cities,” the release added.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV