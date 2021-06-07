India ranked as top mango producer, China secures second place

New Delhi: The season of mangoes is around the corner and we can find a variety of mangoes in the market but the main highlight of the story is that India produces the most number of mangoes in the world.

India is considered to be the main birthplace of mangoes that too was founded around 4000 years ago, since then it has reached the corners of the world today.

The most common types of mangoes found here in India are Deshehari, chausa and alphonso, which is also in high demand from the western countries.



Though India is at number one for producing mangoes, China is at the second place and remains a threat for our position.

According to the statistics, India produces around two crore tons of mangoes out of five crore tons of mangoes produced in totality around the world.

And even China produces fifty lakh tons of mangoes and holds the second position.

Though the quality of mangoes produced in China is not better than that of India, it still poses a threat for India in the international markets.

Live TV