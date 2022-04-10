India records 1,054 fresh Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: With 1,054 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,35,271, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday (April 10, 2022).

India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,685 with 29 daily fatalities today. The active cases further declined to 11,132 in the country.

The country also reported 1,258 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,02,454, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

A reduction of 233 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.7 crore on Sunday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,18,345 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 79.38 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, India started administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from today. Those who have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose at private vaccination centers.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry said in a statement.

