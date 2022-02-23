India records 15,102 new Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 15,102 new Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,12,622, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (February 23, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,64,522.

India reports 15,102 fresh #COVID19 cases, 31,377 recoveries, and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case: 1,64,522 (0.38%)

Daily positivity rate: 1.28%

Total recoveries: 4,21,89,887

Death toll: 5,12,622 Total vaccination: 1,76,19,39,020 pic.twitter.com/hEWKwEjOu9 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

A decrease of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 31,377 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,21,89,887.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.42 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​176.19 crore. As many as 11,83,438 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 427.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.90 million and vaccinations to over 10.40 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,642,385 and 938,938, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India (42,851,929 infections and 512,344 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,353,689 infections and 645,665 deaths).

Live TV