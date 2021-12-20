India records 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,46,838 and the total death toll to 4,77,554, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (December 20, 2021). The country also recorded 8,077 recoveries today.

COVID19 | India reports 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 82,267; lowest in 572 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/mDYEKAVjxW — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

A decline of 1,646 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases stand at 82,267.

The active cases comprise 0.24 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.39 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

