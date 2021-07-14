India records slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases, adds 38,792 new infections

New Delhi: India recorded a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases and added 38,792 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday (July 14, 2021) morning.

The country also registered 624 fresh coronavirus-related deaths and 41,000 recoveries. With this, the total number of cases in India has increased to 3,09,46,074, of which, 3,01,04,720 have recovered, while 4,11,408 have lost their lives due to the virus.

The country, where daily new infections are continuing to show a decline during the second wave, currently has 4,29,946 active cases.

Between Monday and Tuesday, India had added 31,443 infections, which was the lowest single-day rise in 118 days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the average daily new cases have declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5-May 11 to 40,841 cases between July 7 - July 13.

During the media briefing on the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, informed that the world is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. It was also stated that Rs 23,123 crore that has been approved as India COVID-19 emergency package, will be used for ICU beds, creating pediatric units, adding hospitals beds, installing liquid medical oxygen storage tanks, and adding additional ambulances.

