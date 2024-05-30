India reaffirmed its backing for the statehood of Palestine. Norway, Spain, and Ireland have recently recognized Palestine. Following these European nations' recognition of Palestine, India reiterated its long-standing stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Thursday. Spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal discussed India's longstanding support for the two-state solution and Palestinian statehood.

When questioned about the coordinated recognition of Palestine by Spain, Ireland, and Norway, Jaiswal stated at a weekly press briefing, “As you are aware, India was one of the first countries to recognise the state of Palestine in the late 1980s, and we have long supported a two-state solution which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and independent state of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace.”

Amidst the Rafah attack, Israel has issued a warning that the Gaza war would last until the end of 2024. The European countries think that by recognizing Palestine, international efforts to bring about peace will pick up steam. "We had wanted to recognise Palestine at the end of a peace process," stated Irish Prime MinisterSimon Harris in a statement. But in order to preserve the miracle of peace, we have taken this action with Spain and Norway," calling on Israel to "end the humanitarian calamity" in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez insisted the move was "not against anyone, least of all Israel" and stressed that it was the only way to secure a future of two states living side-by-side "in peace and security." Israel has repeatedly condemned the decision, asserting it bolsters Hamas, the militant Islamist group responsible for the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X on Tuesday, “Sanchez, when you... recognize a Palestinian state, you are complicit in incitement to genocide against the Jewish people and in war crimes.”

India also expressed deep concern over the recent loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah. Jaiswal remarked, "The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for the protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict," noting that Israel has accepted responsibility and announced an investigation into the incident.

The Israeli strikes on Rafah have sparked widespread condemnation. Local health officials reported that the strikes killed at least 45 Palestinians, including many displaced individuals living in tents that were set ablaze on Sunday. The incident has led to a widespread outrage and solidarity on social media.