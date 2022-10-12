India remained immortal for thousands of years due to its spiritual confidence: PM Narendra Modi

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has remained immortal for thousands of years due to its spiritual confidence, adding that it is restoring its glory and prosperity and the whole world and humanity will benefit from this while addressing a public function after dedicating Phase I of the Mahakaal Lok Project to the nation and performing pooja and aarti at the inner sanctum of the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said, "India is reclaiming its glory by renovating the places of its pride, honour and legacy," and added that it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity to reach the pinnacle of success. PM Modi said the cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world, adding "New India of today is moving forward with its ancient values while also reviving the tradition of science and research along with faith. Religion for India means a collective determination of our duties."

New India moving forward with ancient values: PM Modi

Stating that New India is moving forward with its ancient values while also reviving the tradition of science and research along with faith, PM Modi said that to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity. He said India has remained immortal for thousands of years due to its spiritual confidence, adding "The cultural splendour of a nation is so vast only when the flag of its success is fluttering on the world stage. And, to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity."

"New India of today is moving forward with its ancient values while also reviving the tradition of science and research along with faith. Today we are standing equal to the big powers of the world in the field of astronomy," he added. Throwing light on India`s space missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, the Prime Minister remarked that today India is also launching satellites of other countries into space.

"India is ready to take that leap in the sky. In the field of defence, India is moving towards self-reliance with full force. From sports to startups the youth of India are showcasing their talent on the world stage. Where there is innovation, there will be a renovation," he said.

PM Modi said in order to reach the pinnacle of success, it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity. Remarking on the losses incurred during the years of slavery, the Prime Minister said that" India is reclaiming its glory by renovating the places of its pride, honour and legacy."PM Modi said the cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world.

The Prime Minister was felicitated upon his arrival, followed by Stuti Gaan of Shri Mahakaal by renowned singer Kailash Kher and a light, sound and fragrance show.

Jai Mahakaal!: PM Modi hails Lord Shiva

The Prime Minister began his address by hailing Lord Mahakal and said, "Jai Mahakaal! This energy of Ujjain, this enthusiasm! This aura of Avantika, this wonderfulness, this bliss! This glory of Mahakal, this greatness! There is nothing worldly in `Mahakaal Lok`. There is nothing ordinary in the company of Shankar. Everything is supernatural and extraordinary. It is unforgettable and unbelievable."

The Prime Minister said that if one receives the blessings of Mahakaal, then the existence of Kaal (time) ceases, the boundaries of time dissolve, and the journey from nothingness to infinity begins, adding that Ujjain has not only been the centre of India according to astrological calculation but it has been the centre of India`s soul too.

Ujjain is a city that is counted among the seven sacred puris and a place where Lord Krishna himself came for education. Ujjain has seen the splendour of King Vikramaditya and the beginning of India`s golden age. The Prime Minister remarked that Ujjain has gathered history in itself."Every particle of Ujjain is engulfed in spirituality, and it transmits ethereal energy in every nook and corner. Ujjain has led India`s wealth and prosperity, knowledge and dignity, civilization and literature for thousands of years," he said."The cultural splendour of a nation is so vast only when the flag of its success is fluttering on the world stage. And, to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity."

PM Modi recalls history, ancient legacy

Recalling history, the Prime Minister talked about invaders like Iltutmish who made efforts to destroy the energy of Ujjain. He also recalled the efforts that have been made to exploit India in the past.He said quoting our sages and rishis: "What will death do to us in the shelter of Mahakal Shiva? India was revived, and then rose again from the energy of these authentic centres of faith. Today once again, in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amar Avantika is proclaiming the cultural immortality of India.".

Throwing light on what religion means to India, the Prime Minister underlined that "it is a collective determination of our duties", adding "The goal of our resolutions is the welfare of the world, and service to mankind. "We worship Lord Shiva and bow to the Vishwapati who is engaged in the welfare of the whole world in many ways. This has always been the spirit of the pilgrimages, temples, monasteries and faith centres of India." "How many inspirations can come out here for the good of the world, for the benefit of the world," he added.

Talking about spirituality and education, the Prime Minister pointed out that spiritual centres like Kashi have been the capital of knowledge, philosophy and art along with religion, and places like Ujjain have been the centres of research related to astronomy. (ANI)

'Work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going at a rapid pace'

That is why in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, India has called for Panch Prans like "freedom from the mentality of slavery" and "pride in our heritage", he added. He said for the same purpose, development work on the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going at a rapid pace. "Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is adding pride to the cultural capital of India. Development works are setting new records in Somnath. With the blessings of Baba Kedar in Uttarakhand, new chapters of development are being written in the Kedarnath-Badrinath pilgrimage area. For the first time after independence, our four dhams are going to connect with all-weather roads through the Chardham Project," the Prime Minister said.

"The pride of many such centres of our spiritual consciousness is being restored across the country with the help of Swadesh Darshan and Prasad Yojana. And now in this series, this grand `Mahakaal Lok` is also ready to welcome the future with the glory of the past," he added. The Prime Minister explained his concept of the importance of Jyotirlingas."I believe this development of our Jyotirlingas is the development of India`s spiritual light, the development of India`s knowledge and philosophy. This cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world."

The Prime Minister explained that Lord Mahakal is the only Jyotirlinga which is facing south and these are such forms of Shiva, whose Bhasma Aarti is famous all over the world. "Every devotee definitely wants to see Bhasma Aarti in his life. I also see the vitality and vibrancy of our India in this tradition," he said.

