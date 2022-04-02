हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India reports 1,260 new Covid-19 cases, 83 deaths in last 24 hours

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.52 crore on Saturday at 8 am. 

India reports 1,260 new Covid-19 cases, 83 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: With 1,260 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,25,775, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday (April 2, 2022). 

India also recorded 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,264. The country also reported 1,404 recoveries in a day. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,92,326, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

A reduction of 227 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent. 

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.52 crore on Saturday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,28,021 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 79.02 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 489.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.14 million and vaccinations to over 10.97 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,40,160 and 982,334, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,025,775.

