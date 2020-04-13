India slams Pakistan after Pak vessel attacks Indian fishing boats

New Delhi: India has registered a strong protest with Islamabad after Pakistan Maritime Security Agency's (PMSA) vessel attacked 2 Indian fishing boats on Sunday (April 12, 2020). The incident took place at the international maritime border at the Gujarat coast.

The vessel attacked 2 Indian fishing boats -- Omkar and Mahasagar. The incident resulted in injuring one of the Indian fishermen.

The ministry of external affairs in a note verbale condemned the "deplorable and unprofessional act" by PMSA vessel, calling it a contravention of international laws. New Delhi in the note verbale asked Pakistan to desist from such acts.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a uniform service branch within the Pakistan Navy and looks after the country's maritime interests.

Earlier on Monday, India demarched Pakistan over the killing of three of its civilians in ceasefire violations. Pakistan in ceasefire violation on April 12 in Chowkibal and Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir had killed three Indian civilians including a woman and a child.

India in its demarche said, that killing goes beyond "humanitarian norms and professional military conduct" and called on Islamabad to "desist from such acts immediately."

Pakistan in ceasefire violation had killed 34-year-old Shamima Begum, 17-year-old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and a 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.

Even as the world is coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been increasingly belligerent and trying their best to increase tension in the region.

There have been continuous ceasefire violations over the past few months from Pakistan's side.