topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AGNI-3

India successfully test fires intermediate range ballistic Agni-3 missile

India carried out the training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:17 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

India successfully test fires intermediate range ballistic Agni-3 missile

Bhubaneswar: India on Wednesday successfully carried out the training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, an official statement said, adding that the launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.

Live Tv

Agni-3India Ballistic missileAPJ Abdul Kalam IslandIndia missile launch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Aftab's 'fullproof plan' gets Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?